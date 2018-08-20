Morphies Law Launches Today on Switch - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Developer Cosmoscope announced the "robot morphology-driven 3D shooter," Morphies Law, will launch today on the Nintendo Switch.

View the Nintendo Switch launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Morphies Law is a robot morphology-driven 3D shooter.

The basic law of the game is simple: Each weapon hit transfers mass from the victim’s inflicted limb to the corresponding limb of the wielder of the weapon. As an immediate consequence, skilled players become tall and easy to hit, whereas beginners shrink until they become difficult targets. Highly skilled players may therefore play with casual players in the same match and both can enjoy the Game. Your skill will not be expressed by your kill-death-ratio, but by your body size.

Different body sizes require different strategies. A player with tall legs can jump on buildings, small players can hide in tiny holes. The size of every limb has an impact on your abilities and properties. For example the behavior of your butt-rocket depends on the size of your lower body. A successful player adapts to his own body-size.

A successful team builds its strategy around the body sizes of its members. In team games the team avatar combines the sizes of all team members. The team with the tallest team avatar wins. Friendly fire does not change your team’s avatar size and can therefore be used to implement advanced team tactics. Shift your team mass from one player to the other to get your whole team to an advantageous position. Or designate an offensive player and shrink him to make him difficult to hit. Then, once he grows by decimating the other team, transfer his mass to your defensive players by showering him with friendly fire. Used the right way, friendly fire can be a crucial part of your team strategy.

Key Features:

A unique robot morphology system: With each hit mass is transferred from the victim’s damaged limb to the corresponding limb of the perpetrator. Each body part can be scaled independently of each other, allowing countless body configurations.

With each hit mass is transferred from the victim’s damaged limb to the corresponding limb of the perpetrator. Each body part can be scaled independently of each other, allowing countless body configurations. Robot morphology based balancing: Highly skilled players grow and become easier targets. Less skilled players shrink until they are difficult to hit. Fairness ensues.

Highly skilled players grow and become easier targets. Less skilled players shrink until they are difficult to hit. Fairness ensues. Robot morphology based strategies: Friendly fire does not affect your team avatars body size, allowing you to strategically distribute your team body mass across your team members according to their strategic role.

Friendly fire does not affect your team avatars body size, allowing you to strategically distribute your team body mass across your team members according to their strategic role. The player’s properties are driven by his morphology: Leg size is responsible for the jump height, feet size for the amount of fall fall damage, lower torso size for the propulsion of his butt rocket, etc.

Leg size is responsible for the jump height, feet size for the amount of fall fall damage, lower torso size for the propulsion of his butt rocket, etc. Several game modes: The robot morphology system imbues traditional game modes like team deathmatch with new life. But there are also unique new game modes built around the unique mass-centered gameplay mechanic.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles