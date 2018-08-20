Stellaris: Console Edition Announced for PS4, Xbox One - News

Paradox Interactive and Tatalus Media have announced Stellaris: Console Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will be playable at Gamescom 2018 this week.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The universe is getting bigger every day! Paradox Development Studio is bringing the grand strategy genre to consoles for the first time ever with Stellaris: Console Edition. Featuring the same deep strategic gameplay, rich and diverse alien races and emergent storytelling, Stellaris: Console Edition puts the complexity of the galaxy at your thumbsticks. Whether you’re exploring the unknown, discovering the mysteries of the universe, or conquering it for the glory of your empire, console players have more inter-galactic strategy awaiting them than ever before.

The universe has arrived at your consoles, it’s up to you what to do with it.

Key Features:

Behold the enormity of space with procedurally generated galaxies with an untold number of planets to explore.

Encounter a myriad of wild, wacky, and dangerous alien races who may prove to be crucial trade partners or conquering forces hellbent on enslaving your civilization.

Take on strategic space warfare and resource management to ensure the survival and advancement of your empire.

Explore scientific anomalies and uncover technological wonders throughout the galaxy to mercilessly utilize them toward your own gains.

Govern your own fledgling population and secure your power and agenda through manipulating internal policies, factions, traditions and more.

