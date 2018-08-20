Ys Net to Make Shenmue III Announcement During Gamescom 2018 Opening Ceremony - News

Ys Net will be making a Shenmue III announcement during the Gamescom 2018 opening ceremony on August 21 at 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am UK.

"There is a Shenmue III announcement planned for the opening day of gamescom, Tuesday the 21st, at 11:00~13:00 CEST (17:00~19:00 JST)," said Ys Net. "Yu Suzuki will not be in attendance, but we have put a video together for the announcement that we are currently putting the final touches to. So, please hold on until Tuesday!"

