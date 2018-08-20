Windjammers Gets Switch Release Date, Windjammers 2 Announced for Switch, PC - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher DotEmu announced Windjammers will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 23. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

DotEmu also announced Windjammers 2 for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles