Everspace Lands on the Switch in December

Developer Rockfish Games announced the space shooter, Everspace, will launch on the Nintendo Switch as Everspace: Stellar Edition in December.

Here is an overview of the game:

Everspace is an action-focused single-player space shooter, combining roguelike elements with top-notch visuals and a captivating story. It takes you on a challenging journey through an ever-changing, beautifully crafted universe full of surprises. Your skills, experience, and talent for improvisation will be tested continuously as you piece together the puzzle of your existence through encounters with interesting characters, each having their own unique part of the story to tell. In each exciting run, you will face entirely new situations, ensuring countless hours of thrilling gameplay and generating myriad opportunities for individual, meaningful moments to experience. No matter how skilled you are, death is inevitable but is also only the beginning of a much larger journey.

Fight: Dash into intense dogfights and experience furious space combat using a wide range of weaponry and devices.

Dash into intense dogfights and experience furious space combat using a wide range of weaponry and devices. Craft: Collect and mine valuable resources to either repair your ship’s systems or to craft new equipment and modifications for a much-needed advantage. Your choice.

Collect and mine valuable resources to either repair your ship’s systems or to craft new equipment and modifications for a much-needed advantage. Your choice. Loot: Find blueprints for crafting, and hunt for exotic weaponry and equipment. You never know what will drop next.

Find blueprints for crafting, and hunt for exotic weaponry and equipment. You never know what will drop next. Explore: Travel through vast, procedurally-generated levels with untold numbers of hidden dangers and treasures. A game of risk and reward awaits.

Travel through vast, procedurally-generated levels with untold numbers of hidden dangers and treasures. A game of risk and reward awaits. Survive: With the tools provided, it is up to you to make the best of your situation. Utilize every advantage and be creative to turn the odds in your favor. Every mistake could be your last.

Key Features:

Single-player roguelike space shooter with persistent progression.

Captivating fully voice-acted story featuring interesting and thoughtfully designed characters.

Three unique player ships, each with different capabilities and starting gear to choose from.

Vibrant art style with top-notch visuals and incredible attention to detail.

Shooter-style 6DOF controls.

In-depth crafting and damage system.

Dynamic, functional cockpit displays for all player ships.

Hardcore Mode with permadeath for die-hard roguelike fans.

