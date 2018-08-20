Night Call Headed to the Switch in Early 2019 - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developers MonkeyMoon and BlackMuffin Studio announced the murder mystery noire game, Night Call, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in early 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

A serial killer stalks the streets of modern-day Paris. The body count rises, and the police are no closer to catching the culprit. You are a taxi driver and the last person to see the most recent victim alive. These next few shifts will be far from ordinary or safe…

Night Call is an investigative noire game with two goals: solve a murder mystery and make enough money to pay your bills. Your shift starts at night and ends at daybreak, as you try to earn enough to pay for your cab, your apartment, and just make a living. But when the police investigation gets nowhere, the officer in charge forces you to help by doing what you do best: getting passengers to talk in the little time that you have their attention.

The two roles you must play (investigator and cabbie) each have a set of priorities that may at times conflict with each other. You need to get enough information from the right passengers – but you only have them for so much time. Pick up the right passengers and ask the right questions to obtain new clues. Follow the right leads and uncover new info about the suspects… And never forget that your life is in the balance.

Can you solve the mystery before it’s too late? Better hurry – both the clock and the meter are running…

Key Features:

Gorgeous Game Noire Style: Every character and location are lovingly hand-drawn in stunning black & white, evoking the pure tension of the noire style of art.

Every character and location are lovingly hand-drawn in stunning black & white, evoking the pure tension of the noire style of art. A Vivid and Original Cast: Meet dozens of original, surprising, realistic characters and share their lives for a few brief moments. Listen and help they might have something useful for you.

Meet dozens of original, surprising, realistic characters and share their lives for a few brief moments. Listen and help they might have something useful for you. Investigation vs. Survival: Will you forsake information for more money, or sacrifice your income to get the info you need? Make your choices quickly time is running out!

Will you forsake information for more money, or sacrifice your income to get the info you need? Make your choices quickly time is running out! Multiple Endings, Multiple Killers: Can you uncover the identity of the killer each time? Be careful: a guilty suspect in one playthrough may be completely innocent in the next.

Can you uncover the identity of the killer each time? Be careful: a guilty suspect in one playthrough may be completely innocent in the next. Non-Linear Narrative Game: Encounters are random. Every run is different.

