Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Release Date Revealed - News

/ 336 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher FDG Entertainment and developer Game Atelier announced Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 6, and for Windows PC in Q1 2019.

View a trailer below (2:02 - 3:27):





Here is an overview of the game:

A legendary series returns with a grand new adventure!

Enjoy a colorful action-adventure game made alongside Ryuichi Nishizawa, creator of the original Wonder Boy in Monster World series.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom borrows the best from the classic series to deliver a fresh, modern adventure with fun gameplay, memorable music and gorgeous hand drawn animations.

Can Jin save Monster World Kingdom? Help our young hero defeat challenging enemies, discover hidden locations, upgrade powerful equipment, and more! You’ll also unlock special forms with unique skills used to open new paths where mighty bosses and secret treasures await.

Key Features:

Six awesome forms with unique combat and platforming abilities to make your adventure exciting from start to finish.

Unlock new paths and secrets with special equipment: look for magic weapons and items that gradually open up the world.

Over 15 hours of epic adventure: explore the new Monster World in a vast interconnected environment.

Hand Drawn animations: characters and enemies come to life with detailed animations and fun facial expressions.

Soundtrack from iconic Japanese composers: Yuzo Koshiro, Motoi Sakuraba, Michiru Yamane, Keiki Kobayashi and Takeshi Yanagawa.

Full HD graphics at 60 fps. Supports 1080p / 60fps in TV mode and 720p / 60fps in Nintendo Switch handheld mode. Feel the action with high performance HD rumble support.

In-game languages supported: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles