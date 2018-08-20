The Gardens Between Gets Release Date - News

Developer The Voxel Agents announced The Gardens Between will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on September 20 for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Journey with the headstrong Arina and thoughtful Frendt as they are swept into a world of reality-warping isles. Manipulate the flow of time and twist the dreamlike spaces of the gardens to help them discover, reminisce and traverse together. With a bit of guidance, Arina and Frendt will solve puzzles and ignite constellations to revisit precious moments they’ve spent together.

Their shared experiences light the way as they uncover objects and situations that form the foundations of their friendship. Follow the duo as they relive the emotional journey of their past, cherishing the memories they’ve built together and understanding what must come to an end.

“It’s our hope that players are not only touched by the story of Arina and Frendt, but that they take time to remember their own special relationships growing up,” says Simon Joslin, co-founder of The Voxel Agents. “While so many of the objects featured in the gardens are from our own childhoods, we hope our audience will relate and recall a time when friendship meant everything.”

