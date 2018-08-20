Space Hulk: Tactics Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Cyanide announced Space Hulk: Tactics will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 9.

Here is an overview of the game:

Space Hulk: Tactics is a faithful adaptation of the board game Space Hulk, set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, bringing unique twists to the cult classic formula. The game will release October 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. To celebrate the news, we’re happy to unveil a new gameplay trailer pitting mankind versus alien in desperate, turn-based battle.

On the side of humanity stand the Space Marine Terminators, genetically modified super soldiers clad in heavy armour and equipped with extraordinary firepower that turns them into effective walking tanks. Opposing them are the Genestealers, insidious inhabitants of the floating amalgamations of smashed-together starships called space hulks, hiding inside every pipe and duct, prepared to rend anything that comes close to pieces with glistening claws.

An innovative new card system gives players greater control over their forces, while two non-linear, narrative-driven campaigns tell a new, terrifying story in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. A full customization system is available across four Space Marine chapters and four Genestealer Hive Fleets, letting you design your force down to the last shoulder plate or weapon hilt. A robust mission editor, inspired by the clip-together nature of building scenarios in the board game, means you can design, share, and play your own maps quickly and easily.

