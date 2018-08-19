Analyst: PlayStation 5 To Launch in Late 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,392 Views
Analyst Hideki Yasuda from Osaka-based firm Ace Economic Research Institute in a report stated that he believes the PlayStation 5 will launch in late 2019.
Yasuda did add that the console could be delayed due to a shortage in the supply of electronic components.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the PlayStation 4 Pro launched in November 2016.
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Improbable. The PS4 is only just barely passing its peak. They can still squeeze some good sales out of it throughout next year with more price cuts (e.g., $199 Slim and $299 Pro) and continued strong software titles (e.g., TLOU2, Tsushima, Death Stranding). Passing its peak doesn't equal dropping off a cliff, and the drop-off can be more than slow enough to allow a 2020 or 2021 release for the PS5.
Even Sony themselves have pretty much confirmed they are not ready for a new gen. Also the amount games that still have to release on PS4 seem to support that.
Whos this analyst? Is he worth listening to?
Same guy wo states that Switch will sell 25m this fiscal year, so to answer your question: "No!"
- +3
Michael Patcher's Japanese cousin who is there to correct any imbalance caused by Patchers predictions, example he forecasts 25m , patcher says 8m simply add those totals together then divide by two and you get 16.5m and with it looking like Nintendo will miss it's 20m forecast it's looking like a pretty good anti patcher defence system.
- 0
Yeeeaaaaah... no.
Sales are still good, and I don't think that Sony can really produces something that is a major upgrade from the PS4 Pro/XBox One X at a Mass Market price. Unless Sony doesn't like money, I don't see much incentive
2020 is more likely, even 2021 seems more likely.
Yeah, there's no way. PS4 may be over its peak, but PS4 will come 2020 at the earliest, probably 2021 at the latest. Likewise for the Xbox.
Hideki Yasuda . He is a joke .
I still seriously doubt it. Yeah, we're definitely getting close to the final stretch, but PS4 still easily has two years left, especially considering Sony still has several unnanounced titles for it.
9 Comments