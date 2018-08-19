Analyst: PlayStation 5 To Launch in Late 2019 - News

Analyst Hideki Yasuda from Osaka-based firm Ace Economic Research Institute in a report stated that he believes the PlayStation 5 will launch in late 2019.

Yasuda did add that the console could be delayed due to a shortage in the supply of electronic components.

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the PlayStation 4 Pro launched in November 2016.

Thanks DualShockers.

