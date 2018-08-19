Analyst: Nintendo to Ship 25 Million Switch Units This Fiscal Year - News

Nintendo is expecting to ship 20 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the current fiscal year which started on April 1, 2018 and will end on March 31, 2019.

Analyst Hideki Yasuda from Osaka-based firm Ace Economic Research Institute believes that Nintendo is being conservative and says that Nintendo could ship 25 million Switch consoles in the current fiscal year, along with 140 million games. That would bring lifetime Switch shipments to 42.79 million units.





Yasuda says the reason for the higher shipment figures is that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Let’s Go, Eevee! will be bigger hits than what Nintendo is expecting.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

