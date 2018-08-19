Analyst: Nintendo to Ship 25 Million Switch Units This Fiscal Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,266 Views
Nintendo is expecting to ship 20 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the current fiscal year which started on April 1, 2018 and will end on March 31, 2019.
Analyst Hideki Yasuda from Osaka-based firm Ace Economic Research Institute believes that Nintendo is being conservative and says that Nintendo could ship 25 million Switch consoles in the current fiscal year, along with 140 million games. That would bring lifetime Switch shipments to 42.79 million units.
Yasuda says the reason for the higher shipment figures is that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Let’s Go, Eevee! will be bigger hits than what Nintendo is expecting.
Thanks DualShockers.
Well, at least this is much more likely than Michael Patcher's prediction.
Pachter? I haven't heard a word out of that imbecile in ages!
Pachter says the Switch is on track to sell 8M this fiscal year. Between those 2 predictions, Yasudas seems way more realistic. Unless Pachter meant NPD only, so just globally in the US, there's no way in hell he'll be correct
I'm trying to decide which is more ridiculous, Michael Pachter's 8m prediction or this guy's 25m prediction. What a huge range. In truth I think it'll fall in the middle, somewhere in the 15-20m range, probably closer to 15 than 20 unless something unexpected happens, like a price cut or a new model.
Definitely the 8 million prediction. That one underestimates the holiday season.
That seems incredibly unlikely.
I honestly think 20 million is more realistic than 25 million.
I agree. But....
Realistically speaking, it is hard for anyone to predict sales of the Switch right now. Everyone is basically just guessing. Numbers for Nintendo consoles historically are all over the place. As for Switch in particular, a big chunk of this year's sales will be driven by a known sales beast - Smash Bros. But, they're certainly also counting on Pokemon Let's Go to move some units, and that sub-series is completely untested. If both Pokemon and Smash get amazing reviews, and they're able to bring some Go players into Switch, and Nintendo somehow decides to produce 5m more units that they're expecting to sell, maybe 25m is within reach. But, if Smash is just mediocre, and Let's Go doesn't catch on with players of Go, even 15m Switch sales could be hard to hit.
The point is, there are lot of variables. Too many for me to feel confident in any prediction.
I would say that Smash Bros Ultimate's average is most likely to be in either mid-high 80s or low 90s. Pokemon Let's Go on the otherhand is probably going to be in the 70s range. That said, I want to play them both.
Lol, yeah.
Very skeptical.
watch it sell only 15 million
He's just a comedian. not analyst.
Not gonna happen.
Thank you, Marty McFly.
Well Lucca it's probably actually impossible for this to happen, Nintendo would likely not be able to produce systems to sell this amount between now and Dec.
That's probably right Ganon, unless it started flying off the shelves right this second, so they would have time to increase production above their plans for the holiday season.
Don't get me wrong, I don't think it will get to 25 million either, I just learned not to doubt Pokémon and Smash when it comes to selling systems.
Over 23 million in 9 months? Sure, why not.
I think it's safe to assume that major Switch revision is coming this fiscal year. At that point in time the GBA, DS and 3DS already had one. With that in mind, sure 25 mil is not far-fetched.
Eh, not very likely. I thought they meant it would REACH 25 million units lifetime. I know that's gonna happen soon thanks to Smash Bros. :)
I think people are underestimating Smash, but not by that much. A 25% increase is possible, but that's closer to 50%.
I mean, i could see 20 millions maybe not 25. But we never know, if they do great deals for holidays/Black friday, have a crazy smash switch collector and pokemon turns out to be decent, mayyyyyybe.
It's possible, but would have been more likely if Smash released earlier. it's an evergreen title that is one of the strongest games for Spring/Summer/Autumn sales, but I don't think it's the best holiday season game they could have released. Getting a Breath of the Wild 1.5 sort of game out would have been stronger. It should still do well and will DEFINITELY mean for a strong Q4/Winter, so potentially 25M - but they need to do 3-4M this summer, 15M this fall, and another 5M this winter.
Imo it depends if China will have great interest on this hybrid system having fortnite, a MOBA game and other Nintendo games and third party games.
China already plays Fortnite and MOBAs on PC. There is no need for neither PS4 nor Switch as is evident by the sales figures.
Don't they like portable gaming?
