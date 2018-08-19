New PlayStation Releases This Week - F1 2018, Little Dragons Café - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

All-Star Fruit Racing, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Brawlout, PS4 — Digital

F1 2018, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Fall Of Light, PS4 — Digital

Guacamelee! 2, PS4 — Digital

Little Dragons Café, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Out Of The Box, PS4 — Digital

Pizza Titan Ultra, PS4 — Digital

Slime Rancher, PS4 — Digital

Socketeer, PS4 — Digital

Spectrum, PS4 — Digital

Track Lab, PS VR — Digital

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, PS4 — Digital

