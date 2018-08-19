Tekken 7 Anna Williams and Lei Wulong DLC Release Date Revealed - News

/ 357 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the Anna Williams and Lei Wulong DLC for Tekken 7 will launch on September 6 for $4.99 / 500 yen each.

View trailers of the DLC characters below:





Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles