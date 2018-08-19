Dead or Alive 6 Hitomi and Leifang Screenshots Leaked - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

The first set of screenshots of Hitomi and Leifang from Dead or Alive 6 have been leaked on Playscope.

View the screenshots below:

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles