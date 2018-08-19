Until Dawn Dev Supermassive Games Trademarks Shattered State - News

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games has trademarked Shattered State in Europe.

2015's Until Dawn is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment, however, Shattered State could release any any platform as it is owned by Supermassive Games.

Thanks ResetEra.

