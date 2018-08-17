Spyro Reignited Trilogy Delayed to November 13 - News

/ 389 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob have delayed Spyro Reignited Trilogy from September 21 to November 13. The game is in development for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Everyone here at Toys for Bob is so proud to be reigniting the original Spyro trilogy after all these years, Toys for Bob co-studio head Paul Yan said. We’re deeply committed to getting these games right, so we’ve decided to move the release date of Spyro Reignited Trilogy to November 13, 2018.

"I really hoped that you would be rescuing dragons and scorching Rhynocs sooner, but the Trilogy needs more love and care. In November when you’re exploring the Dragon Realms, Avalar and the Forgotten Worlds, we know you’ll agree the extra time was worth the wait."

Spyro Reignited Trilogy includes remastered versions of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles