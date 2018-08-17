Jump Force Adds One Piece Characters - Marshall D. Teach and Sanji - News

Bandai Namco in the latest issue of V-Jump has announced Marshall D. Teach and Sanji from One Piece will be playable in Jump Force.





Jump Force will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

