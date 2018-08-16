Rumor: New Super Mario Bros. U Coming to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 277 Views
Sources connected to Nintendo of Europe have told Comic Book that Nintendo is working on a Nintendo Switch port of the Wii U game, New Super Mario Bros. U. The same sources had previously leaked Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle before it was announced.
The Switch port of New Super Mario Bros. U will include the New Super Luigi U add-on, which was released in 2013 and had a standalone retail release. The two games were later sold together as a Nintendo Selects title.
The sources hinted that the Switch port will include new content.
This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Nintendo.
When Will we get the port of xenoblade chronicles X??
wtf another port again ? In my opinion, Nintendo should finally develop NEW big(ger) projects. Currently I have zero interest in the switch and my friend sold it last month. Honestly, it's an interesting situation this year. An example: Sony has many AAA-games (God of War, Spiderman, Detroit Become Human ect) with very high development costs + big PS4multigames (Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter World, Battlefield V ect). And Nintendo has many (old) games-ports and small games for their current console, especially this year :( Nintendo is going a simple way, I personally think it's really sad. What do you think? Do you want ports? How much do you pay for old games? Maybe we can talk about it, i have interest in your opinions & thoughts. And let's see if 2019 the difference will be so extreme again. (Games like Kingdom Hearts 3, RE2 Remake, Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding, The Last of Us2 ect are very big). In other words, Nintendo has so much money - they should use it for the players, for bigger NEW games-projects. i dont want old games/remaster in future. These are my thoughts.
Well since, beside japaneses, nobody bought a Wii U, those ports are welcome ones. Did you bought a Wii U ? Cause I haven't and always wanted to play those great games but didn't wanna spend 250$ in an odd console. Now I can.
And for the bigger projects, I think Smash is big enough, may be too big, and so will be the next Pokémon game, which will sell way more than most of the AAA titles you mentioned.
