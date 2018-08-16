Rumor: New Super Mario Bros. U Coming to Switch - News

Sources connected to Nintendo of Europe have told Comic Book that Nintendo is working on a Nintendo Switch port of the Wii U game, New Super Mario Bros. U. The same sources had previously leaked Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle before it was announced.

The Switch port of New Super Mario Bros. U will include the New Super Luigi U add-on, which was released in 2013 and had a standalone retail release. The two games were later sold together as a Nintendo Selects title.

The sources hinted that the Switch port will include new content.

This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Nintendo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

