Blizzard Reveals Gamescom 2018 Schedule - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Blizzard has revealed its Gamescom 2018 schedule. Gamescom 2018 runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

Here is the main schedule:

Opening Ceremony: 10:30 to 11:30 (1 hour)

Overwatch: 11:30 to 12:00 (30 minutes)

World of Warcraft: 12:00 to 12:45 (45 minutes)

StarCraft: 13:15 to 14:00 (45 minutes)

Heroes of the Storm: 14:30 to 15:30 (1 hour)

Diablo: 15:45 to 16:45 (1 hour)

"Guest Event": 17:00 to 17:30 (30 minutes)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles