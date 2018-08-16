Activision Reveals Gamescom 2018 Lineup - News

Activision has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Gamescom 2018, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

Here is the complete lineup:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Playable on PC at the ASUS B2C booth in Hall 7.1

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Multiplayer raises the bar, delivering Treyarch’s most thrilling, grounded Black Ops combat experience yet with a focus on tactical gameplay and player choice. The game offers a new level of online action across a variety of new weaponry, maps and modes. Hot on the heels of the Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Multiplayer Beta, attendees will be able to get more hands-on time at the show and will also get to experience a brand-new map. We’ll have a full write up for you once we get our boots on the ground and spend some time getting our game on with fellow fans.

Destiny 2: Forsaken (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Playable at the Activision B2C booth in Hall 7.1

The first major expansion for Destiny 2 is Forsaken, and as part of that expansion Bungie introduces a new hybrid mode – Gambit. This brand-new mode merges PvP and PvE into an epic battle as players team up to fight enemies, collect motes, bank those motes to earn blockers, and to invade the opposing team’s arena and wreak havoc.

Destiny fans at Gamescom will be able to experience Gambit on PlayStation 4 and PC, just ahead of the September 4 launch date for Destiny 2: Forsaken. Bungie and Activision are thrilled to bring get this exciting new hybrid mode into the hands of European players for the first time at the show.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Playable at the Activision B2C booth in Hall 7.1

From Software, the creators of Bloodborne and the Dark Souls series, is the powerhouse developer behind Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In this upcoming game, you play as a “one-armed wolf” – a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Which means it is up to you to take revenge, restore your honor, and kill ingeniously.

The audience at Gamescom is in for a very special treat as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be playable for the first time on the show floor! Get a taste for some of the game’s larger than life enemies and the reimagining of 16th century Sengoku Japan as you experience FromSoftware’s new approach to combat and try out a variety of prosthetic arm tools.

Attendees can also check out the massive Corrupted Monk statue for a chilling photo opportunity and could possibly even snag a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice t-shirt.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One)

Playable in the Xbox booth in Hall 8.1

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be heading into Germany, and he’s ready to heat things up! With a beautiful game lovingly brought back to life by the developers at Toys For Bob, a remastered soundtrack based on Stewart Copeland’s original classic, and voice acting by the legendary Tom Kenny, Spyro packs quite a punch. Fans at Gamescom will be able to experience new gameplay from the trilogy when they get their hands on Spyro: Year of the Dragon for the first time, and we can’t wait to see what they think!

