Ghostlight to Port Japanese Games to the Switch - News

/ 167 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ghostlightare now official Nintendo Switch developers and will be working to port Japanese games to the console. The first game it will port is a JRPG, however, what the game will be was not announced.





Read the full blog post from Ghostlight below:

Following on from the recent Steam & GOG release of Mary Skelter: Nightmares we have some more exciting news for you all. All the paperwork has gone through and I can tell you that we are now official Switch developers, and so are able to bring fantastic Japanese games to Nintendo Switch, as well as to PC! In fact, we’ve already started work on our first port, a JRPG, that I’m not able to reveal just yet.

While we love bringing games to PC, working on the Switch has been an awful lot of fun. It’s been a long time since I’ve worked on anything for console, the most recent game was Flame Over, and the most recent one for Ghostlight was Elminage Gothic, back in 2013, so it’s great to be back on console!

I hope you’re all looking forward to our Nintendo Switch releases as much as we are, and please stay tuned for more information on which JRPG we’re going to be bringing to Switch in the near future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles