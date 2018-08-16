Super Neptunia RPG Delayed in the West to Spring 2019 - News

Idea Factory International has delayed Super Neptunia RPG in North America and Europe from fall 2018 to spring 2019 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

In a world where 2D games reign supreme, an organization called Bombyx Mori forces its citizens to churn out 2D games as offerings to their leader. Those who dare to use new technologies or whose games don’t meet their standards risk banishment to the soul-crushing Trial Grounds. A girl awakens in this world with no recollection of anything beyond her name, Neptune, and soon realizes she possesses great strength. With her newfound sense of heroism and a strange book known as Histoire in hand, she sets off on a journey to see if there might be more than this two-dimensional life.

Key Features:

Old School Dungeons! – Explore gorgeously painted, interactive dungeons in a style inspired by classic gaming titles.

– Explore gorgeously painted, interactive dungeons in a style inspired by classic gaming titles. Follow the Leader! – Enter turn-based battles where the party’s attack style changes based on the battle leader. Switch leaders on the fly, transform mid-battle, and use elemental attacks to maximize your team’s strategy!

– Enter turn-based battles where the party’s attack style changes based on the battle leader. Switch leaders on the fly, transform mid-battle, and use elemental attacks to maximize your team’s strategy! Save Gamindustri! – In a time where retro gaming and 3D graphics are at polar ends, this story delves headfirst into the debate for a self-aware ribbing of gaming culture.

– In a time where retro gaming and 3D graphics are at polar ends, this story delves headfirst into the debate for a self-aware ribbing of gaming culture. 2D Comes to Life! – The hand-drawn art of Neptunia series artist Tsunako is brought to life by Artisan Studios, showing the characters in a whole new way!

