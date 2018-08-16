Team Sonic Racing Adds Vector the Crocodile, Blaze the Cat and Silver as Racers - News

SEGA announced that Vector the Crocodile, Blaze the Cat, and Silver the Hedgehog will be playable racers in Team Sonic Racing. The three of them make up Team Vector.

Team Sonic Racing will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in winter 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

