Mysterious Narrative Game Mosaic Launches Summer 2019 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Krillbite Studio have announced the mysterious narrative game, Mosaic, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in summer 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Mosaic is our second big game, and a completely different genre than Among the Sleep. Mosaic is a mysterious narrative game, where you follow the repetitive and lonely life of an average commuter…. Until one day, when strange things start happening.

