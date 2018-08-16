Anodyne Gets PS4, Xbox One Release Date - News

Publisher Nnooo and developer Analgesic Productions announced Anodyne will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 18 in North America and September 19 in Europe, and for the Xbox One in North America and Europe for $9.99 / €9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Anodyne takes place in the haunting, vibrant subconscious mind of the game’s protagonist, Young. You are tasked with navigating the various natural, urban and abstract environments within Young’s innermost self to help sweep away demons, defeat enemies and solve Young’s personal puzzles with their only weapon, a trusty broom! Clear out the dungeons, meander through Young’s own mind, and collect cards to advance further into the game as Young grows in confidence and ability. Defeat the evil Briar who is trying to transform Young’s subconscious into total darkness.

Anodyne harks back to classic 16-bit action-adventure games while creating its own unique feel. It incorporates a large overworld with many quirky, challenging dungeons filled with a variety of unusual enemies. This is overlaid with an unsettling musical score which adds to the feel of an uneasy, dreamlike experience.

Already launched on PC and Mac, this debut game from the 2-person studio Analgesic Productions was released to critical acclaim. Developed while the two were still students, Anodyne won an Honorable Mention at the IGF Student Showcase in San Francisco. The console version of the game has stayed mainly true to the original with added Achievements for PlayStation 4 and Trophies for Xbox One.

