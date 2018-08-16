Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition Gets Gameplay Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer for Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition.



Today’s trailer features a look at the detailed character creation mechanics, where players can choose from six unique origin plots, as well as additional footage of crafting, conversation choices, and a taste of the game’s newly expanded dialogue – also featured in the game’s completely re-written third chapter.

Players also get a look at battle gameplay, including all new moves, spells, and environments to exploit against enemies’ weaknesses. In addition, the trailer also delivers a look at Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition’s split screen co-op and revamped Arena Mode which features solo gameplay, online multiplayer PVP, and pass-the-controller Hot Seat mode. Arena Mode also introduces 16 characters to the game, including some first-time playable characters such as Malady, Zandalor, and Radeka, each with their own unique set of skills and abilities.

Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 31.

