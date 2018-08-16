Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition Announced for Europe - News

Capcom has announced Resident Evil 2 Collector's Edition for Europe. It will launch alongside the game on January 25, 2019.

The Collector's Edition includes the following:

Iconic Item Box packaging

Steelbook case (Includes Resident Evil 2 full game)

12” Leon Kennedy figurine

Limited Edition R.P.D. keys

Collector’s item nox

Art book

Soundtrack CD

“Made in Heaven” pin badge

Poster

Deluxe DLC Pack card:

“Original Version” soundtrack



Leon Kennedy Costumes: Arklay Sheriff and Noir



Claire Redfield Costumes: Military, Noir and Elza Walker



Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Albert Model

The Collector's Edition was announced for North America in July.





Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

