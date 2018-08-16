Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition Announced for Europe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 215 Views
Capcom has announced Resident Evil 2 Collector's Edition for Europe. It will launch alongside the game on January 25, 2019.
The Collector's Edition includes the following:
- Iconic Item Box packaging
- Steelbook case (Includes Resident Evil 2 full game)
- 12” Leon Kennedy figurine
- Limited Edition R.P.D. keys
- Collector’s item nox
- Art book
- Soundtrack CD
- “Made in Heaven” pin badge
- Poster
- Deluxe DLC Pack card:
- “Original Version” soundtrack
- Leon Kennedy Costumes: Arklay Sheriff and Noir
- Claire Redfield Costumes: Military, Noir and Elza Walker
- Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Albert Model
