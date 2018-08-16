Battlefield V Gets Gamescom 2018 Trailer - News

Electronic Arts and DICE have released the Gamescom 2018 trailer for Battlefield V. The gaming convention runs from August 21 to 25 in Cologne, Germany.

View it below:

Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

William D'Angelo

