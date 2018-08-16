Cancelled DICE-developed 90's platformer Project Hardcore Coming to PS4 & Vita in 2019 - News

Publisher Strictly Limited Games have revealed that they've acquired the rights to Project Hardcore, a DICE-developed (yes, that DICE of Battlefield fame) 90's platformer originally designed for the SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis that was cancelled due to a shift to newer hardware. The game has been touched up and will be releasing for PS4 & Vita in the first half of 2019. Watch a trailer below:

Read an overview of the circumstances that led to the game being resurrected below, from publisher Strictly Limited Games:

"During the early 1990s, the Swedish video game developer Digital Illusions (also known as DICE) started working on their new game. Developed for Commodore Amiga, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis and Sega Mega-CD, the game was about 99% finished. It already got early previews in many gaming magazines, promoting their “excitement at the fun and guns of Hardcore” (Sega Power, 1994) .

The expectations were high and all the signs were pointing to another hit. But then, out of a sudden, Hardcore was put on hold due to a shift towards the new generation of gaming consoles, most notably the powerful Sony PlayStation with its incedible 3D graphics.

Except for a few people, no one has ever seen or played this gem. But thanks to friends and our wonderful ‘A-Team’, the original data has finally been recovered. So after more than 20 years of deep sleep, Hardcore (working title) will finally be published in 2019!

Hardcore (working title), is being developed using original Sega Mega Drive development hardware. It will then be ported to run on modern platforms. We intend to finish the game the way it was meant to be played! With input from the original developers, we try to add the missing tank levels back into the game.

Everything is being handled with care, to guarantee gamers get the best possible version of this masterpiece."

