PlayStation VR Tops 3 Million Units Sold - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR, has sold more than three million units worldwide. There has also been 21.9 million PlayStation VR games sold.





Sony has revealed the release date of two upcoming PlayStation VR games:

Creed: Rise to Glory – September 25, 2018

Evasion – October 9, 2018

Here is a list of the top 10 most played games on the platform:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR PlayStation VR Worlds Rec Room Resident Evil 7 biohazard The Playroom VR Job Simulator Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Batman: Arkham VR Farpoint Superhot VR

