PlayStation VR Tops 3 Million Units Sold - News
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR, has sold more than three million units worldwide. There has also been 21.9 million PlayStation VR games sold.
Sony has revealed the release date of two upcoming PlayStation VR games:
- Creed: Rise to Glory – September 25, 2018
- Evasion – October 9, 2018
Here is a list of the top 10 most played games on the platform:
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- The Playroom VR
- Job Simulator
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Farpoint
- Superhot VR
Even with the newest bundle launched in March of this year that means that PSVR has roped in somewhere in the region of $900m+ for Sony at the very least, and that's just for the Hardware, 22million games sold for the device is nothing to turn your nose up to.
Wow, at over 80 millions of PS4 sold, 3 millions VR - about 4% of all PS4, is disappointing.
For a periphereal which costs as much as the console, needs for the most part dedicated games and is very hard to advertise? Not at all.
This is shown by the fact other PCVR headsets, that are longer on the market already, have an even larger install base and sell much less.
- 0
Exactly - for a peripheral to be extremely expensive its really not a good thing. I played on VR and I like it, for half on hour, after that the sickness started to set in, and my buddy only lasted for 10 minutes before the sickness. So an extremely peripheral and who most people cannot tolerate because of the induced sickness is not good for the sales.
- -1
