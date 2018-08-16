Little Nightmares Tops 1 Million Units Sold - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tariser Studios announced Little Nightmares has sold more than one million units worldwide.

"We’re very proud that our first original game sold so well, it’s well beyond what we ever expected," said Tarsider Studios CEO Andreas Johnsson.

"Little Nightmares is after all part of an indie game landscape, and the fact that one million players have played our game is wonderful. This achievement is a milestone for both Tarsier Studios and Little Nightmares. To have created an original game that becomes as successful is proof that the new direction for the studio was the right choice, and that feels great."

Little Nightmares is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

