The Quiet Man Gets Silence Rings Loudest Trailer

posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new trailer for The Quiet Man called Silence Rings Loudest.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Quiet Man takes players beyond sound and words to deliver an immersive story-driven cinematic action experience, which players can complete in one sitting, seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay.

