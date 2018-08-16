Tropico 6 Delayed - News

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Limbic Entertainment have delayed Tropico 6 to January 2019 for Windows PC and summer 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the Gamescom 2018 trailer below:





Read a statement from Kalypso Media below:

In a statement made directly from the palace balcony, it was confirmed that Kalypso Media and El Presidente want Tropico 6 to be the biggest and greatest Tropico yet for both PC and consoles. To achieve this, the hard-working citizens at Limbic Studios are working tirelessly and making the most of the extra development time afforded by a 2019 release to deliver the most complete and balanced experience ever seen in a Tropico game. By using the Unreal engine for the first time in the series’ history, the world of Tropico has never looked more stunning, whether zoomed out for a full view of far-reaching archipelagos or watching each individual citizen go about their daily routines at ground level.

To further excite his beloved fans, our bearded leader has approved a new gameplay video showcasing the beautiful archipelagos, breathtaking world wonders and intricate transport systems to connect his citizens together. Not to mention the many ways El Presidente can now customise his humble abode to watch over his people.

