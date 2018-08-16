Surgeon Simulator CPR Trailer Released - News

/ 232 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bossa Studios has released the the first trailer of Surgeon Simulator CPR.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Taking on the role of Nigel Burke – a would-be surgeon with a less-than-conventional toolkit – the game sees players perform terrifying transplants in theatre, high-pressure procedures in an ambulance, and anti-gravitational operations in space! But it’s Surgeon Simulator’s notoriously difficult controls for which the game was originally celebrated, with previous ports on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and iOS spawning over 2 million fanmade instructional videos, not to mention a strong influencer following including PewDiePie, Fernanfloo and JackSepticEye.

Fully revived and feeling better-than-ever, the upcoming Nintendo Switch version takes advantage of the console’s much-lauded functionalities to create the most immersive surgeon experience yet. By snapping out a Joy-Con controller, players will be able to swap to motion controls at any time for nail-biting precision, while HD Rumble will help bring the full roster of tools – from hammers to hatchets, buzzsaws to laser pens – to life like never before!

Also taking advantage of Nintendo’s split Joy-Con support, players will be able to tag a second surgeon in at any time, whether it’s at home or on the go, to immediately launch local co-op play! Because sometimes you need a second opinion…

Containing all the original heart-in-your-mouth (or wherever else you decide to put it!) operations, including the additional teeth and eye transplants from the A&E Edition, Surgeon Simulator CPR also includes the highly-classified Alien Autopsy mode, too! Coupled with the console’s effortless portability and multitude of play options, it’s safe to say operating on the go’s never been easier!

Surgeon Simulator CPR will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles