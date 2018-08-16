Road Redemption Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One This Fall - News

Publisher Tripwire Interactive and developers EQ-Games, Pixel Dash Studios, and Saber Interactive announced multiplayer roguelike action combat racer, Road Redemption, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall.

Here is an overview of the game:

Road Redemption finds players leading a biker gang on an epic journey across the United States in a driving combat road rage adventure. Earn money by completing races, assassinations, robberies, and other challenges. As you collect loot, players will be able to upgrade their character, bike, and weapons to build up the ultimate road warrior. Complete with a huge single-player campaign, dozens of weapons, full 4-player co-op split-screen, and online multiplayer, Road Redemption marks a return to those halcyon days of brutal, arcade-style, action racing.

Key Features:

Online Multiplayer

Brutal weapons

Deep motorcycle combat system complete with grabs, kicks, counters, critical strikes, and more

Rooftop racing and non-stop emergent action

