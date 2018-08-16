Atmospheric Story-Driven Puzzle Platformer Inmost Announced - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Chucklefish and developer Hidden Layer Games have announced atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, Inmost. It will launch in 2019 on unannounced platforms.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Inmost is an atmospheric, story-driven puzzle platformer, following three playable characters within one dark, interconnecting story. In an old abandoned castle, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny, avoid detection, slice your way through enemies and spring deadly traps in order to escape the evil that lurks within…

Key Features:

A ghoulishly atmospheric, yet beautiful pixel art world.

Three main characters, each with their own unique gameplay styles.

One interweaving story, set across two worlds.

Scale the environment by sneaking past enemies, luring them into deadly traps, solving puzzles and slicing down foes.

Explore every inch of the world to find secret passages.

Each pixel is placed with love!

