Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC

CI Games has announced Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts takes its genre-defining sniping gameplay to the harsh climates of the Siberian wilderness and introduces a brand new way to play – the contracts system. The game features both single player and multiplayer modes, and is set to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2019.

Drawing upon community feedback, Contracts delivers tense, mission-based scenarios with CI Games’ best sniping ever. This is all thanks to the new contracts system, which takes a step back from Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3’s open world. In the single player campaign, players dive headfirst into tailor-made contract missions that offer a clear main objective with a fixed monetary reward, and have the option to complete secondary objectives for bonus payouts. Feel like you can do better? Jump back in and tackle the mission from a different angle — players can repeat every contract to earn more money.

Contracts distills the core sniping gameplay that series fans have come to love, offering dense, more focused maps that reward tactical thinking. With a wealth of optional objectives to complete, the combination of open-ended missions and emergent gameplay ensure these scenarios are wildly replayable. Couple this with the intense environmental obstacles presented by the harsh, modern-day Siberian wilderness, as well as hundreds of ways to take down a wide range of targets, and Contracts offers sniping gameplay at its absolute best.

“Tt is exciting to see the team really motivated and working hard on our next sniping game,” said CI Games Chief Executive Officer, Marek Tymiński. “They don’t have to start from scratch this time and can now – on top of developing new content – spend way more time on improving things they already have.” This highlights CI Games’ commitment to listening to their community and iterating on their feedback.”

Tymiński continued, “We were too ambitious in terms of the scope of Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, but we’ve learned from our missteps. Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts will be more focused on emergent gameplay with an open-ended mission design that the team feels strong about, but it will not be set in an open world. It is going to be a more tactical, more condensed experience and the game will offer plenty of replayability, both on the single player campaign and on the multiplayer modes.”

All of this is coupled with a more optimized game engine, minimizing load times and maintaining a stable FPS, keeping players grounded in the rich, moment-to-moment sniping gameplay. Between the introduction of its Siberian setting, a return-to-form with an intense mission-based system, and sniping at its best, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts is locked and loaded to impress genre and first-person fans alike.

