New Xbox Update Expands Streaming - News

A brand new Xbox update is being rolled out to Alpha users today and it includes a couple of useful features.

People who stream via Mixer, for example, will know that when you swap games Mixer won't record your dashboard at present. You can now change that using the "broadcast everything" setting.

The shop also now includes a shopping cart and a "save for later" option. There doesn't yet appear to be an option to send your "saved for later" lists to people though, so it doesn't currently double up as a gift list.

Microsoft also seems keen to show that the still largely pointless Avatars haven't been abandoned by adding some premium and free items to the store.

Thanks, Eurogamer

