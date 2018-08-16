Diablo III Headed to Switch in 2018 With Legend of Zelda-Themed Bonus Content - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 868 Views
Diablo III: Eternal Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2018 for $59.99, according to a leak from Forbes that has since been taken down.
The game includes the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions, as well as all of the other post-launch DLC.
The Switch version of the game will come with The Legend of Zelda-themed bonus content:
- “Legend of Ganondorf” cosmetic armor set
- “Triforce” portrait frame
- “Chicken” pet
- “Echoes of the Mask” cosmetic wings
Diablo III: Eternal Collection is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Thats actually a megaton announcement.. Blizzard bringing games to Nintendo.. first time since the N64 and Diablo 3, a game perfect for portabaiblty. Please bring cross play Nintendo and Blizzard.
Imagine Starcraft on the Switch. That could be a system seller.
Especially tabletop mode.
Hmm, if Blizzards starts to spend attention to Switch, they also should bring Hearthstone, that one so much matches the Switch.
Gonna give this a shot. Hope it's good.
So, are they working on Diablo 4? I also think $60 is a bit much for a 5-6 year old game, all DLC included or not.
It's the same price on PS4 and Xbone.
And that excuses charging $60 for a 5 year old game? It's too much on all 3 consoles, should be no more than £25/$30 at least by now. Not £55 like it is on the PSN store, I got it for £25 in sale 3 years ago.
Diablo 3 regardlrss of its age has more replay value than majority of games at its time and present. Be nice to be cheaper but the game is packed full of value.
So, this game with all the content has enough value for some and not enough for others. Let's sales decide if the price is indeed right or too greedy. It's not like a game is a product you have to buy, otherwise you starve or so.
I'd take Diablo 3 (in its current state mind you) for 60 over most AAA titles nowadays. Will sink countless hours into this.
I agree with all 3 of you, great amount of content, great game, good support but still not worth $60 after 5 years, no game should be, espcially as it's late on Switch, they should sell it for $40 to entice Switch players in.
Ganondorf armor...... Where's that damn pic of Fry holding out money... I'm sure it's around here somewhere!
