Diablo III Headed to Switch in 2018 With Legend of Zelda-Themed Bonus Content

posted 8 hours ago

Diablo III: Eternal Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2018 for $59.99, according to a leak from Forbes that has since been taken down.

The game includes the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions, as well as all of the other post-launch DLC.





The Switch version of the game will come with The Legend of Zelda-themed bonus content:

“Legend of Ganondorf” cosmetic armor set

“Triforce” portrait frame

“Chicken” pet

“Echoes of the Mask” cosmetic wings

Diablo III: Eternal Collection is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

