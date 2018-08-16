Spyro Reignited Trilogy Gets Hurricos Playthrough Video - News

Activision has released a new playthrough video of Spyro Reignited Trilogy that features the Hurricos realm from Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage.

View it below:

Spyro Reignited Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 21.

