Etrian Odyssey Nexus Headed West in February 2019

Publisher Atlus announced Etrian Odyssey X will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in North America and Europe as Etrian Odyssey Nexus on February 5, 2019 for $39.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

A royal decree from Princess Persephone has prompted the gathering of the realm’s greatest explorers to the floating city of Maginia. Their goal-uncovering the mysteries of the archipelago of Lemuria, home to a great Yggdrasil Tree. Recruit explorers from 19 classes spanning the entire Etrian series, including the brand new “Hero” class, before setting out to Lemuria in search of treasure and glory!

The longtime trio of Yuji Himukai (Character Designer), Shin Nagasawa (Monster Designer), and Yuzo Koshiro (Composer) return to bring life to Etrian Odyssey Nexus‘ world. With iconic representatives and locations from past Etrian games, over a hundred story-rich quests, variable difficulty settings, the return of accessibility features like auto-mapping (optional!), and much more, Etrian Odyssey Nexus is the definitive Etrian experience for both longtime fans and series newcomers. Gather your party, stock up on FOE repellant, and start brushing up on your mapping skills for the launch of Etrian Odyssey Nexus on February 5, 2019!

Key Features:

The Definitive Etrian Odyssey Experience – With more classes, characters, gameplay systems, and labyrinths than any other game in the series, Etrian Odyssey Nexus is the ultimate dungeon-crawling adventure.

– With more classes, characters, gameplay systems, and labyrinths than any other game in the series, Etrian Odyssey Nexus is the ultimate dungeon-crawling adventure. Customize Your Perfect Exploration Party – Create and customize characters from 19 playable classes, then take on the dangerous creatures of Lemuria’s labyrinths with your perfect party!

– Create and customize characters from 19 playable classes, then take on the dangerous creatures of Lemuria’s labyrinths with your perfect party! Both Newcomers and Veterans Welcome! – With the ability to swap between four distinct difficulty settings, auto-mapping settings, and a grand standalone story, there’s something for everyone from series newcomers to experienced veterans.

– With the ability to swap between four distinct difficulty settings, auto-mapping settings, and a grand standalone story, there’s something for everyone from series newcomers to experienced veterans. A Love Letter to Etrian – Longtime series mainstays Yuji Himukai (Character Designer), Shin Nagasawa (Monster Designer), and Yuzo Koshiro (Composer) have come together to create the preeminent Etrian experience for the series’ final installment on the Nintendo 3DS.

