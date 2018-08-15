Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Sells an Estimated 225,814 Units First Week at Retail on NS, X1, PC - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 975 Views
The platform game from Activision and Vicarious Visions - Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - sold 225,814 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 30, 2018.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the Nintendo Switch with 138,741 units sold (61%), compared to 86,401 units sold on the Xbox One (38%) and 672 units on Windows PC (1%).
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy released for the PlayStation 4 on June 30, 2017 and June 29, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox ONe and Windows PC.
Poor suport by non ps4 players.
PS4 Crash released in June 2017, yes?
I wonder how sales for this game will end up looking between the PS4 and the Switch a few years from now.
Switch might make it to a million eventually, yet it will pale in comparison to the PS4 version, it having a headstart of a year.
Never mind the year head start. There were far more PS4 fans to sell to..
These are more like the numbers I expected for this game. I was flabbergasted by the PS4 numbers last year. It's a very mediocre series, but I guess diehard playstation fans love it.
