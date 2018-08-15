Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Sells an Estimated 225,814 Units First Week at Retail on NS, X1, PC - Sales

The platform game from Activision and Vicarious Visions - Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - sold 225,814 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 30, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the Nintendo Switch with 138,741 units sold (61%), compared to 86,401 units sold on the Xbox One (38%) and 672 units on Windows PC (1%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 126,842 units sold (56%), compared to 74,985 units sold in the US (33%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 67,714 units in the UK, 16,241 units in Germany, and 22,270 units in France.

To compare, the PlayStation 4 version sold 1,034,702 units first week when it launched in June 2018 and has gone on to sell 4.25 million units to date.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy released for the PlayStation 4 on June 30, 2017 and June 29, 2018 for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox ONe and Windows PC.

