Switch Bundle Includes Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2-Switch for $359 - News

posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch bundle will release exclusively at Walmart on September 5.

The bundle includes a Switch with red and blue Joy-Cons and a full game download of Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2-Switch for $359.

Jump into the world of #NintendoSwitch or start your holiday shopping extra early with this Nintendo Switch bundle featuring #MarioTennis Aces and #12Switch for only $359! Available exclusively at Walmart starting 9/5. pic.twitter.com/JSrIaRQFG2 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 15, 2018

