Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Demo Launches Tomorrow on the Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 539 Views
Capcom announced it release a demo for Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop tomorrow, August 16.
The demo will features three monsters to hunt: Great Maccao, Barioth, and Valstrax. It will also include multiplayer.
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate will launch on the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on August 28.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wonder if they gonna make a original new MH game for the switch.
prob. gonna dip in on this.. MH is very fun to have on the go :)
Here we go again. Bye, bye real world.
So what is done in this game? You run around and kill monsters? Monsters that are just minding their own business?
Gonna take the negative votes as a 'yes'.
- 0
You get quests to kill certain monsters (usually one per quest). These big monsters are aggressive, they will try to kill you. There are also smaller monsters and animals, some of them are aggressive and some of them will just run away when you attack them.
- 0
I see. Thanks for the info, now I know more about the game.
- 0
4 Comments