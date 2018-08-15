Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Demo Launches Tomorrow on the Switch - News

posted 9 hours ago

Capcom announced it release a demo for Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop tomorrow, August 16.

The demo will features three monsters to hunt: Great Maccao, Barioth, and Valstrax. It will also include multiplayer.





Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate will launch on the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on August 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

