Crazy Justice Lands on Steam Early Access on August 23 - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Black Riddles Studio announced Crazy Justice will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on August 23.

The Battle Royale and Skills Royale modes will be free-to-play in August, while the Story Mode and other multiplayer modes will not be free.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Be the last one standing in Crazy Justice! Choose a Hero, then select & customize your skills and loot powerful weapons to be the best Champion. Travel across the World to save it from the forces of evil with your friends or be the best in the FREE 100-player PvP mode. The last one standing wins.

Key Features:

Selectable Heroes: Explore a fantasy world in Crazy Justice, the new Battle Royale sensation. Do you like heroes? Choose your favorite one from dozens of Heroes, select your skills then loot some incredible weapons to create your own customized character. Always stay in the safe zone! Will you be the last Hero standing?

Explore a fantasy world in Crazy Justice, the new Battle Royale sensation. Do you like heroes? Choose your favorite one from dozens of Heroes, select your skills then loot some incredible weapons to create your own customized character. Always stay in the safe zone! Will you be the last Hero standing? Vehicles: Travel through the desert area, find the hidden loots in Temple of Osiris, visit the Great Vulcano in the snow-bound area. The best part: you don’t have to walk around this incredibly huge area, just pick up a vehicle and explore the amazing world of Crazy Justice.

Travel through the desert area, find the hidden loots in Temple of Osiris, visit the Great Vulcano in the snow-bound area. The best part: you don’t have to walk around this incredibly huge area, just pick up a vehicle and explore the amazing world of Crazy Justice. Battle & Skill Royale: Play the normal Battle Royale, without any abilities or select the Skill Royale mode and choose your Hero before every match, each of them has its own game-changing special skill. Become a poisoner with Kane, use Hegarts strength or hide somewhere on a rooftop and let the hunt begin with Spy. Deploy turrets, walls, stairs, shields, wormholes or use some other skills, it’s up to you what your deck contains.

Play the normal Battle Royale, without any abilities or select the Skill Royale mode and choose your Hero before every match, each of them has its own game-changing special skill. Become a poisoner with Kane, use Hegarts strength or hide somewhere on a rooftop and let the hunt begin with Spy. Deploy turrets, walls, stairs, shields, wormholes or use some other skills, it’s up to you what your deck contains. Cross-Play: Call your friends: It’s time to squad up. Use the Cross-Play feature of Crazy Justice to invite your friends from PC, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. Help your team by dropping a bandage, or create a defense system together to reveal incoming enemies. Each Hero has strengths and weaknesses, but by working together the success could be yours.

A Giant Map: In Crazy Justice, you can explore a more than 6 km2 area with full of incredible loots, hidden areas, underwater places. But beware! Staying a lot under the water or camping in the winter area cause damage after a while. We aim to create a story based multiplayer which means that the map is going to change during the upcoming updates based on the story elements.

In Crazy Justice, you can explore a more than 6 km2 area with full of incredible loots, hidden areas, underwater places. But beware! Staying a lot under the water or camping in the winter area cause damage after a while. We aim to create a story based multiplayer which means that the map is going to change during the upcoming updates based on the story elements. Skills: No matter what your playstyle is, you’ll find it in Crazy Justice. With Crazy Justice‘s deckbuilding system, you can become a defense builder, “Flash” or an assassin – all as the same Hero. Choose from dozens of cards to customize your skills next to the Hero’s special skill and make each Hero your very own.

No matter what your playstyle is, you’ll find it in Crazy Justice. With Crazy Justice‘s deckbuilding system, you can become a defense builder, “Flash” or an assassin – all as the same Hero. Choose from dozens of cards to customize your skills next to the Hero’s special skill and make each Hero your very own. Story Mode: Do you like Co-op games? You will be able to play Crazy Justice story mode with your friend and explore the amazing, mainly fantasy-inspired world of it. Imagine yourself as your favorite Hero. Complete dozens of insane missions. Save the World from the forces of evil. Accomplish dozens of new missions as we extend the world of Crazy Justice.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles