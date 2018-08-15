Metro Exodus Pre-order Bonuses and Aurora Limited Edition Revealed - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games have revealed the pre-order bonuses and the Aurora Limited Edition for Metro Exodus.

Here is the list of pre-order bonuses:

Xbox One - Includes a copy of Metro 2033 Redux—the first game in the Metro saga—remastered for the Xbox One.

PlayStation 4 - Includes a PlayStation 4 dynamic theme based on the Metro Exodus “Winter” artwork.

Windows PC - Includes a digital art book and the Metro Exodus original soundtrack.

The Aurora Limited Edition includes the following:

A copy of the game in an exclusive SteelBook case

A 32-page art book

The Metro Exodus Expansion Pass

All contained in a metal outer case inspired by The Aurora—the steam locomotive that Artyom and his companions use to journey across post-apocalyptic Russia

Metro Exodus will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.

