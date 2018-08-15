Yakuza 3 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Yakuza 3 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 26,047 units, according to Media Create for the week ending August 12.

Fire Pro Wrestling World (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 20,218 units. Bullet Girls Phantasia (PS4) is the only other new title in the top 10 as it debuted in 10th with sales of 14,396.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 50,143 units. The PS4 sold 22,026 units, the 3DS sold 10,910 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,507 units and Xbox One sold 74 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Yakuza 3 (Sega, 08/09/18) – 26,047 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,630 (2,532,658) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 21,020 (140,911) [PS4] Fire Pro Wrestling World (Limited Edition Included) (Spike Chunsoft, 08/09/18) – 20,218 (New) [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo, 08/02/18) – 19,183 (50,201) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,795 (1,688,546) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 17,003 (186,221) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 16,456 (297,138) [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 08/02/18) – 15,671 (58,517) [PS4] Bullet Girls Phantasia (D3 Publisher, 08/09/18) – 14,396 (New) [NSW] Okami HD (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/09/18) – 14,089 (New) [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 11,390 (175,625) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 10,875 (90,123) [3DS] Etrian Odyssey X (Atlus, 08/02/18) – 9,914 (81,860) [NSW] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy DX (Level-5, 08/09/18) – 9,704 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,300 (1,074,639) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 7,657 (587,496) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 6,451 (1,695,264) [PSV] Bullet Girls Phantasia (D3 Publisher, 08/09/18) – 6,441 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 6,016 (1,788,814)

