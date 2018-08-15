THQ Nordic Acquires the Rights to TimeSplitters and Second Sight - News

THQ Nordic announced it has acquired the rights to the TimeSplitters and Second Sight IPs.





Read the press release from THQ Nordic below:

THQ Nordic today announced the acquisition of the video game trilogy Timesplitters.

Timesplitters was largely considered as one of the most influential console games of the early 2000’s. The three game series earned a large and passionate fan base thanks to its unique humour, art style and pop culture references while encouraging customization and modification to give each person their own individual experience. Timesplitters was originally created by the development studio Free Radical Design that later become Deep Silver Dambuster, part of the THQ Nordic group.

In addition to Timesplitters, the IP and the rights to science fiction action-adventure game Second Sight were acquired. Both acquisitions were made through THQ Nordic’s fully owned subsidiary Koch Media GmbH.

