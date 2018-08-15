THQ Nordic Acquires the Rights to TimeSplitters and Second Sight - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 441 Views
THQ Nordic announced it has acquired the rights to the TimeSplitters and Second Sight IPs.
Read the press release from THQ Nordic below:
THQ Nordic today announced the acquisition of the video game trilogy Timesplitters.
Timesplitters was largely considered as one of the most influential console games of the early 2000’s. The three game series earned a large and passionate fan base thanks to its unique humour, art style and pop culture references while encouraging customization and modification to give each person their own individual experience. Timesplitters was originally created by the development studio Free Radical Design that later become Deep Silver Dambuster, part of the THQ Nordic group.
In addition to Timesplitters, the IP and the rights to science fiction action-adventure game Second Sight were acquired. Both acquisitions were made through THQ Nordic’s fully owned subsidiary Koch Media GmbH.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Awesome, I've been waiting for a long time to see some activity regarding the TimeSplitters franchise. Happy to see it removed from crytek hands. Not sure what will happen with TimeSplitters Rewind project (probably canceled).
Great! Now please do something with the TimeSplitters license! Remakes, sequels, reboots, something. It's been too long!
All about the TS 2 hangar level, epic.
Sweet! love me some Time Splitters!
4 Comments