Gone Home Gets Switch Release Date

posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer The Fullbright Company announced Gone Home will launch on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 23. It is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Her is an overview of the game:

June 7th, 1995. 1:15 AM. You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home, a story exploration game and award-winning debut from The Fullbright Company.

