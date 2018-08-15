Iron Danger Gets First Pee-Alpha Combat Gameplay Video - News

posted 10 hours ago

Action Squad Studios has released the first pre-alpha combat gameplay video of the upcoming tactical RPG, Iron Danger.

View it below:

Iron Danger is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. A release date has not been announced.

